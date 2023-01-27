Chase Stokes is booked and busy! The Outer Banks actor is set to star in Marked Men, a romantic movie based on the bestselling novel Rule by Jay Crownover — the first in her hit series Marked Men. Keep reading for everything we know.

What Is ‘Marked Men’ About? Plot, Cast

Chase is set to play Rule Archer, with Sydney Taylor (American Born Chinese) playing his love interest, Shaw Landon. The film is written by Sharon Soboil (After We Fell), produced by Voltage Pictures and is directed by Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook).

Sydney posted the news of the movie via Instagram on January 25, 2023. “First look at what we’ve been up [to]!!! Comin soon,” she wrote. For his part, Chase also posted the announcement on Instagram, writing a simple “Uh oh,” as the caption.

According to Deadline, the plot is as follows: “Shaw Landon loves Rule Archer from the moment she laid eyes on him. Rule, a fiery-tempered rebel tattoo artist doesn’t have time for a good girl pre-med student like Shaw – even if she’s the only one who can see the person he truly is. She lives by other people’s rules; he makes his own. But a short skirt, too many birthday cocktails, and spilled secrets lead to a night neither can forget. Now, Shaw and Rule must figure out how a girl like her and a guy like him are supposed to be together without destroying their love…or each other.”

Along with Chase and Sydney, the cast includes Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Evan Mock (Gossip Girl), Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games), Natalie Alyn Lind (Big Sky), Matthew Noszka (Let it Snow), Hannah Kepple (Cobra Kai), Daisy Jelley (How to Date Billy Walsh), Michael Bradway (Piece), Inanna Sarkis (After We Collided), Paul Johansson (God Is a Bullet), Tonya Cornelisse (Yellowjackets) and Nancy De Mayo (Welcome to Chippendales).

“We’ve already had immense success in the YA adaptation space but bringing Jay’s bestselling Marked Men series to screens is our most ambitious and promising franchise yet,” said Voltage Pictures’ President and CEO, Jonathan Deckter. “Nick’s expert direction, the talented cast’s 40+ million social media following, and the massive fanbase of Jay’s six novel series make this one of the hottest titles in the market and beyond.”

