Chloe Lukasiak was a fan favorite on the hit show Dance Moms — but you may still be surprised by how large her net worth is! The dancer is the second richest alum from the series, but where does she get all her wealth from?

What is Chloe Lukasiak’s Net Worth?

Fans of the show may be surprised, but Chloe is worth a pretty penny! Despite leaving the reality series after a few years, the 22-year-old is estimated to be worth $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Has Chloe Lukasiak Done After ‘Dance Moms’?

Chloe’s time in the spotlight began when she was just 10 years old! The dance star made her way to our TV screens in 2011, but left the controversial show in 2014.

The former Dance Moms alum revealed the reason behind the exit in a now unlisted YouTube video.

“The reason I left Dance Moms was because my former dance teacher made fun of a medical condition I have,” she claimed in 2019. “I heard everything she said and they didn’t show it on Dance Moms and it’s not really said a lot, but she made fun of me.”

The Pepperdine University grad was diagnosed with silent sinus syndrome in 2014 — meaning her orbital floor had collapsed, resulting in one eye to appear smaller than the other. Almost a year and a half later, Chloe underwent surgery to fix it.

However, that didn’t stop her from pursing her dreams! Chloe took a few acting gigs during her time on Dance Moms, but fully pursued it when she left the show. She’s starred in Welcome to My World, A CowGirl’s Story, Loophole, Zombies 2: The Collab and so much more.

Aside from acting, Chloe has showcased her life through her personal Youtube channel! There, she posts clothing hauls, food diaries, hair routines, Q&A’s and fun vlogs.

She’s also opened about up about her relationships. In December 2021, Chloe revealed she was dating TikTok star Brooklinn Khoury.

“All of my family and friends have known for quite a while, but to take away that last layer hiding was so freeing,” she told People at the time about when she came out to those closest to her.

After a few years of dating, the two called it quits in 2023, however, the reason behind their split is unknown.

