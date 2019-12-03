Calling all CNCO fans! Did you know back in November, the five-piece boyband released their own clothing line with apparel giant Forever 21? Yep, that’s right, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Joel Pimentel and Zabdiel De Jesús have totally taken over the fashion world, and they just dished on the collaboration exclusively to J-14.

“We’re very excited because Forever 21 has been a brand that we’ve all worn since we were small,” the band gushed. “Our families and friends [wear it] too, so it’s super cool to have a collaboration with them. The whole process was super cool and now it’s finally out and it feels good to have our fans and new people but it and wear it and think that it’s cool. It feels like we’ve accomplished something very big and genuine in our lives.”

The 21-piece collection includes everything from from sweatshirts to denim jackets for both men and women ranging from $4.99 to $34.99. Not only do the ready-to-wear items include the band’s logo, but the members themselves are featured on the items too. When talking about how the collaboration initially came about, the boys revealed that they’ve always had an interest in fashion.

“Since the beginning we’ve all been super interested in fashion and throughout the years we’ve been growing with fashion and finding new styles and finding new things so to be able to collaborate with Forever 21 and have them give us tips and help us out, it feels good to be able to know those details and know how they work,” they explained.

For those wondering if they can expect to see more exclusive CNCO clothing lines along with new music, the singers explained that they’re looking to leave their mark on every type of art.

“Expect a lot. We’re very open to everything that has to do with fashion or music,” they said. “We’re very into that and we’re growing as the years go on and we have a lot planned so stay tuned.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.