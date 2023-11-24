Cooper Noriega’s family say that two individuals have been arrested in connection to the late TikTok star’s death in June 2022.

According to a report by TMZ, Erik Oved Estrada, a Calabasas, California, man is accused of running a drug-trafficking operation out of his home that provides cocaine and fentanyl-laced pills and has been charged with federal drug charges. Prosecutors alleged that one of Estrada’s associates, Arian Alani, distributed “fentanyl-laced oxycodone” to Cooper, which caused the fatal overdose.

“After 17+ months of incredible work and collaboration with the DEA and Burbank Police Department, two of the individuals who are responsible for the death of our beautiful boy, Cooper Noriega from fentanyl poisoning, have been indicted and arrested,” Cooper’s father, Harold Noriega, shared in social media statement on Wednesday, November 22. “Both individuals are now in custody and are being arraigned today in Federal court.”

“Our family is very happy that those who are responsible for our beautiful boy’s death will be held accountable,” Harold’s statement continued. “As we obtain more information, we will pass along what we are comfortable sharing so that you have the most current and accurate information.”

J-14 confirmed that Cooper was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles in June 2022. Initially, his cause of death was under investigation, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner online records. However, J-14 confirmed that his cause of death was from combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam use.

Cooper is survived by his parents, Harold and Treva, along with his sister, Parker Noriega.

Parker spoke out in an emotional Instagram post shortly following her brother’s death on June 9, 2022. “6/9/22 … the day my entire world turned upside down forever … my sweet sweet baby brother … my blood … my best friend … my whole heart … the only person I loved more than anyone on this earth,” she wrote in her caption. “My heart is shattered … this doesn’t feel real … I will never be the same,” she continued. “You were loved by so many and will be missed immensely. Thank you God for choosing me to be his big sister for all of his 19 years. I know you’re watching down on me now…I feel it. I love you forever & ever…”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.