Netflix has a long list of new movies and TV shows for May 2024 — so we broke down the ones we’re most excited for. Keep reading for a full list!

First, we must start with the highly anticipated third season of Bridgerton, which will actually be separated in two parts. The first few episodes will be released on May 16, 2024, whereas the second installment is set to drop on June 13, 2024.

As a reminder, Bridgerton season 1 follows the love story between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, with the second season telling the enemies-to-lovers tale between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

It seems the show is sticking to a similar plot line as the upcoming season will follow the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The storyline is based on the fourth book of the Bridgerton series by Julia Queen, which the show is based on, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, revealed that the third season would be based on her character’s love story with Colin in May 2022.

“Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story,” via the Hollywood Reporter.

Each novel that the show is based on follows each of the Bridgerton sibling romances. However, the third season will not be continuing the same order as before. The show will jump ahead, and skip to the fourth book. Most of the cast will be reprising their original roles. Starting with Nicola, who is set to lead the new season, most of her family members will also be joining her in the series.

As for the Bridgerton family: Luke Newton will reprise his role as Colin, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Thompson as Benedict, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth and Will Tilston as Gregory. Sadly, Phoebe Harriet Dynevor will not be reprising her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the third season.

Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to Netflix in April 2024.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.