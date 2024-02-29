The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is quickly approaching and J-14 has you covered on everything you need to know about the event.

In previous years, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen and Made in Abyss are just a few victors that have won Anime of the Year — but who will take home the coveted title in 2024?

ICYDK, the highly anticipated award show originally first launched in 2017 and has over 30 categories. The goal of the event is to “honor the creators, musicians, and performances across the anime industry,” per Crunchyroll.

2024 will be the eighth year that the streaming service recognizes and awards those who create anime masterpieces that we all love and enjoy.

Last year, the Crunchyroll Awards celebrated the nominees in Tokyo, Japan (a.k.a. the epicenter of anime) for the first time. While dozens of animes have been created over the past year, only a select few have qualified for the Anime Awards.

Like most award shows, there is a set of rules that contenders must follow. For the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, there are four categories that must be met.

To start off with, it must be considered an animated series. Secondly, the project needs to have primarily been produced in Japan. The eligibility timeline for the award ceremony must take place between October 2022 – September 2023. Lastly, at least one episode has had to have made its initial legal distribution outside of Japan in the past two years.

Once the projects have qualified, a panel of judges, “made up of industry veterans and anime content creators,” will determine the nominees, per Crunchyroll.

In the first round of voting, each judge submitted up to five eligible candidates per category. The top six candidates that were mentioned the most became the round one nominees.

In round two, the same panel voted alongside fans to help determine a winner in each category! Viewers were able to submit their votes within a short window frame (between January 17, 2024 to January 27, 2024).

Now that we’ve learned everything there is to know about the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, let’s get into this year’s breakdown.

Keep reading to find out which series have been nominated, who’s performing, where to watch, and much more.

