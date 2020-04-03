Imagine getting a FaceTime call from both Ariana Grande and Katy Perry? Well, thanks to Scooter Braun, that was the reality for Demi Lovato! During a recent interview, the former Disney Channel starlet said that the music manager has been facilitating epic virtual calls with all of his clients, which means a bunch of famous faces were all chatting out at once. Talk about a dream come true!

“It’s actually really funny because the first night that I got on, I answered the phone and it was [former president] Bill Clinton on FaceTime. He was the guest of honor. And all the sudden I see Ariana and Katy Perry and all these celebrities and Scooter,” Demi told Jimmy Fallon on March 31. “And every night it’s somebody new.”

She added, “It’s just really funny because you can’t really get anybody on there in the entertainment business that would be cool because everybody on that chat is in the entertainment business. So you have to get somebody on there that’s a politician or from a reality show.”

As fans know, this isn’t the only thing the “Anyone” songstress has been doing while in self-isolation. Demi has also been spending a lot of time with her rumored new beau Max Ehrich. For those who missed it, she may have finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram on Monday, March 30, when the actor shared a snap with Demi’s dog, Batman.

“Quarantine daze,” he captioned the adorable shot, which showed him and the small black pup cuddling.

But it was the “Tell Me You Love Me” songstress’ response that caught fans’ attention!

“My angels,” she wrote in the comment section, along with a heart eyes emoji.

Rumors first started swirling that the two stars were an item after they were photographed hanging out in Los Angeles on March 15, 2020. And when they were caught leaving some super flirty comments on each other’s Instagram accounts days later, it fueled the speculation even more. When Max posted a shirtless selfie on March 24, 2020, which he captioned, “When you realize you should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” the former Disney actress wrote, “Fine by me.”

