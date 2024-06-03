Also present at the annual The Cameron Boyce Foundation event were other Descendants stars such as China Anne McClain, Sarah Jeffery, and Brenna D’Amico, alongside director Kenny Ortega.

For what would be Cameron’s 25th birthday this year, which fell on May 28, the foundation aimed to raise $10k to further its mission of honoring Cam’s legacy. Their goal is to contribute to epilepsy research, education, and awareness campaigns, while continuing to support causes close to Cameron’s heart. You can contribute to this cause by donating here!

On July 6, 2019, news broke that Cameron had died. At the time, his family confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly that the actor “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Since then, Cameron’s parents — Victor and Libby Boyce — celebrate his legacy with The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which was created to honor their son and “aiming to cure epilepsy through funding research, education and awareness campaigns while still supporting causes that were important to Cameron,” the foundation’s website reads.

“We’ve made great strides with the foundation as far as getting connected and being impactful and doing grants, but we’ve never been able to do an in-person event because COVID has hammered us since the beginning,” Victor told People in April 2022 of the foundation. “We’re really excited about this opportunity to really show what we’re doing and to share our stories and help us move forward in our battle against epilepsy.”

Following his death, the Descendants star’s former costars spoke about the late star in various interviews and have honored his life with heartfelt social media posts.

“I’ll never forget that day. All of us were just overwhelmed and thinking [how] he was just the happiest, most beautiful soul,” Sofia shared in June 2020 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And, that no matter what, his soul will live on forever in his legacy because he’s loved by so many and had the most selfless heart.”

