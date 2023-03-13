Did Austin Butler win an Academy Award? The Nickelodeon alum was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar following his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis. Keep reading for details.

Did Austin Butler Win an Oscar for ‘Elvis’?

Unfortunately, the actor did not take home the Academy Award on Sunday, March 12. Brendan Fraser won for his starring role in The Whale.

Did Austin Butler Play Elvis Presley?

The Oscar-nominated actor has been making headlines about his voice still sounding like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll since press for the 2022 film began in June.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I haven’t noticed ’cause I hear it a lot,” Austin explained during the 2023 Golden Globes in January, where he won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. “I think, I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life. I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Austin admitted that he tends to channel the king of rock n’ roll whenever he deals with his social anxiety, in nerve-racking situations such as awards shows and interviews.

“Something like being onstage was a terrifying thing to me as Austin,” he said. “But when I was able to live within Elvis, it gave me a way to channel that fear. And I also get social anxiety — being in large groups is not my most comfortable place. So having a way of tapping into his energy helps, and that might be the reason it gets brought up again and again. I’m usually in an environment where I’m having to tap into him. It’s almost like tools on a tool belt — I’ve got bits of Elvis that unconsciously make me feel comfortable. He’s always with me.”

Was Austin Butler at the 2023 Oscars?

While Austin’s girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was not by his side at the 2023 Oscars, the actor did bring his longtime agent, James Farrell.

“I’ve got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent,” he said on ABC’s pre-show. “And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight.”

