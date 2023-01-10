How far he’s come! Before Austin Butler became a household name for his starring role in Baz Luhrmann‘s highly anticipated film Elvis, he was actually best known for his multiple guest starring roles on Disney and Nickelodeon TV shows! Keep reading to uncover all of your favorite childhood shows you might not have realized Austin appeared in!

The Elvis star originally began as a background actor in shows like Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide in 2005, until starring as Derek Hansen in Hannah Montana. He would then star as Jake in the iCarly episode called iLike Jake and from there, an He also briefly starred on Wizards of Waverly Place, Jonas and Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

After his acting stints in Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, Austin went on to star in other TV shows such as Switched at Birth, The CW’s The Carrie Diaries and MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles. His big movie break came in 2019, when he booked a small role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

So, no, Austin is definitely not new to the acting industry, but Elvis ​was his biggest break to date!

“I started acting when I was about 13 years old. I stumbled into doing extra work, so that got me onto sets in a very low-pressure way,” Austin told Interview Magazine in October 2019.

“Prior to that, I had been a very, very shy child. Being on a set with other children, there wasn’t this hierarchy, which there can be sometimes. That really taught me a lot about how I want to conduct myself in any environment. I started going to acting class and learning that there was a craft to it, and then I fell in love with it. Then it was a slow process of going through hundreds of auditions, and you only book one thing. I remember the days of being so grateful to just book one line on a TV show.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the Disney and Nickelodeon shows you didn’t realize Austin guest-starred on!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.