Billie Eilish is definitely not a fan of long concerts! The singer just revealed that doing a three-hour show is “psychotic,” which has left listeners to wonder if she’s referencing artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

In a now-viral clip, the 22-year-old has viewers convinced she’s throwing some shade at certain popular singers.

“Doing a 3 hour show … That’s literally psychotic. Nobody wants that,” Billie said. “You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artists, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long.”

Some social media users didn’t take too kindly to her comment. One user wrote, “Millions of people seem to want that but ok,” while another added, “It’s weird saying that when all of the shows were sold out and even made into a movie that ppl bought tickets to also see so saying ‘nobody wants that’ is an actual lie.”

While some fans think she’s taking direct shots at Taylor and Beyoncé, others argue that Billie has literally praised both artists in the past.

“I find it really hard to play stadium,” Billie admitted to the Los Angeles Times in 2023. “Beyoncé and Taylor [Swift] are untouchable superstars; the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing.”

Billie further revealed why she isn’t a fan of playing at large venues — and it doesn’t have to do with playing for a longer time.

“I don’t want anyone to think I’m ungrateful about playing stadiums, but when you go to one, there’s nothing in you that things the artist knows you’re there, she told the outlet. “I want the crowd to know that I am seeing them with my own eyes.”

The Hit Me Hard and Soft artist’s comments come amid the release of her third studio album.

With new music, of course comes a tour — which Billie plans on kickstarting in September 2024.

The “Lunch” singer will kick off the North American leg of her tour in September in Quebec, all the way through December. At the beginning of February 2025, Billie will continue in Australia, followed by Europe, the U.K. and Ireland from April to July.

