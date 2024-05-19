Is Billie Eilish releasing another album following Hit Me Hard and Soft? The singer-songwriter just dropped her third album on May 17, but fans are speculating that there may be more music on the way because of one lyric. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ A Double Album?

After Taylor Swift shocked the world with her double album drop of The Tortured Poets Department and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, everybody’s wondering if Billie will follow suit.

It doesn’t help that the very last line from Billie’s album is “but when can I hear the next one?” While this could be commentary on fans’ desperation for new content, new music, new Billie, etc., some listeners think this could be a hint that “the next one” may actually be happening.

Not only that, fans are convinced that the lyric may be referencing a popular fan theory regarding the game “ilomilo.” In the game (which Billie has a song named after), there are two creatures named Ilo and Milo, one of whom is red and another who is blue.

That being said, fans believe that Hit Me Hard And Soft — which heavily contains blue references including a literal song — could potentially be dropped alongside another album with red thematic elements.

While there is no word on another album (yet), fans are still convinced its happening after the release of her music video for “LUNCH” — which includes lots of blue and red colors. One fan posted the video on X, writing: “Billie just confirmed the double album theory AGAIN. 💙❤️”

“I feel like this album is me,” Billie explained of her most recent album in an interview with Rolling Stone from April 2024. “It’s not a character. It feels like the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? version of me. It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid.”

“In some ways, growing on [Hit Me Hard and Soft] meant revisiting a lot of things,” Billie’s brother, collaborator and producer Finneas explained of the project. “I feel like this album has some real ghosts in it, and I say that with love. There’s ideas on this album that are five years old, and there’s a past to it, which I really like. When Billie talks about the era of When We All Fall Asleep, it was this theatricality and this darkness. What’s the thing that no one is as good at as Billie is? This album was an exploration of what we do best.”

