JoJo Siwa just revealed she spent tens of thousands of dollars on a cosmetic procedure because of *this* insecurity. Keep reading to see what, before-and-after pictures and more here.

The Nickelodeon alum, 20, has spent over $50,000 on her veneers.

At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Buzzfeed asked JoJo to name the most expensive thing she was wearing, and she replied, “My teeth.”

“These motherf–kers cost me 50 grand,” she said in the TikTok video, referring to the cosmetic procedure.

During a 2023 livestream, JoJo confirmed she had her teeth done. “Why are my teeth so white? Because I picked out the whitest color,” she said during the live. “Are they veneers? Yes, they are veneers. My chompers.”

While she was competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in November 2023, the “Karma” singer revealed that she is a “very insecure person” and that she “judges” herself at “everything.”

“Everything gets judged,” she said of the internet’s opinions on her. “You know, people told me I have a receding hairline; they don’t know that I have a stress rash and that’s why I’m balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn’t have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did.”

However, JoJo doesn’t seem to care what people are saying about her dance moves to her newest single “Karma,” which was released in April 2024.

In fact, she admitted that she danced “overly, full-out” in a viral social media clip because she knew her outrageous dance moves would do “really good job on TikTok.”

“With that particular dance move, it started because I was f–king around in the studio, video-ing the dance, and I was like ‘I wanna see what happens if I do it, like, overly full-out,'” she explained on “The Viall Files” podcast in April 2024.

After recording the first take, JoJo knew the dance would cause some controversy.

“So I did it as the choreography in ‘Karma’ and that’s that first one that I posted where it’s like ‘what the f–k is she doing?’ And I sent it to my mom and I was like, ‘Dude, look at this.’ I was like, ‘Something about this is crack ingested and you have to watch it twice.'”

Before she posted the clip to her social media account, JoJo had to think about the potential backlash she would face saying, “I was like, ‘I know I’m going down in flames for this one because I look crazy.'”

Scroll through our gallery below to see before and after photos of JoJo’s teeth.

