Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment were not exactly ~true friends~ when first filming Hannah Montana. The Disney Channel show ran from 2006 to 2011, and had the two child stars playing BFFs Hannah Montana and Lilly Truscott. However, the on-screen friendship didn’t quite translate off-screen … at least in the beginning.

Did Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment Feud?

The costars seemingly had some ups and downs over the years.

While Miley raved about Emily during a 2008 interview with Seventeen, even comparing the two to being like sisters, she later revealed that their friendship wasn’t always so strong.

In Miley’s 2009 autobiography Miles to Go, the former Disney star revealed the costars often struggled to get along during the first two seasons of the show. The Last Song actress revealed that the child stars didn’t always agree with one another, and Miley felt intimidated by Lily’s past acting experience.

“There was competition between us — girls struggle with that, and we were no exception,” she wrote in the book. “I didn’t do much to fix it. I mean, I wanted to, but I had no idea how to go about fixing it. I never got along with girls as well as I did with guys.”

“Emily and I tried to be friends, we really did, but it always ended in a fight,” she wrote (via Elite Daily). “Our characters got along so well, why couldn’t we act the same in real life?”

However, things changed between them following the third season.

“I think somewhere in the course of trying to keep the peace and act like friends, it sort of became true,” Miley wrote. “It felt natural.”

Are Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment Friends Now?

The pair have since put their differences aside, as they appear to still be friends.

In fact, in March 2020, the actresses reunited on Miley’s Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

In the intro, Miley said of Emily, “This is the reunion of the decade! My BFF that shared the screen with me for the last 15 years. On and off-screen she’s a badass best friend… Whether for Hannah or Miley, she’s always there for her.”

