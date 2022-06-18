So many of your favorite celebrities in Hollywood started off on Disney Channel! And of those Disney stars, only few remain close with their castmates. So, who were the Disney celebs who are still tight with their costars? Scroll to find out more!

One of the most iconic friendships to come out of Disney are High School Musical alums, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale! When Ashley got married, Vanessa was even one of her bridesmaids! How cute is that?

The two met way before they were officially cast in the 2006 Disney movie. In an August 2019 interview with US Weekly, Ashley revealed that the two first met during a Sears commercial! She also told the publication how their friendship began when they met on the set, and since then, their bond has remained as strong as ever. “We just have a connection and she’s so awesome and one of my best friends,” Ashley said.

She continued to gush over her friend, saying, “What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.”

In a 2017 Interview with Women’s Health, Vanessa also shared love for their friendship, stating: “She’s one of those girlfriends who will be my friend forever.” Aww!

In 2017, Nick posted a birthday message for Demi on his Instagram. “We’ve seen a lot of life together already,” he wrote. “Much more to come as well. I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won’t ever let me live it down that you’re a month older than me.” So cute! And there’s so many more Disney star that have remained close after all these years. Scroll through our gallery to discover all the iconic Disney friendships!

