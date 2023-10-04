Disney+’s newest series L-Pop is inspired by K-pop, and we can’t get enough of it! The show based in Mexico City premiered its first six episodes on September 27, 2023, and tells the journey of a K-pop fan who decides to follow her dreams and create her own dance group.

Keep reading for details on L-Pop, the cast and more.

What Is Disney+’s ‘L-Pop’ Series About?

L-Pop follows Andrea, a young K-pop fan who forms her own cover dance group in order to enter a contest and win a trip to South Korea.

The series takes viewers into Andrea’s life, showcasing her journey as a K-pop mega-fan, dental student and a restaurant employee in Mexico City’s Koreatown. Her older sister documents Andrea’s entire pursuit of becoming a K-pop artist in South Korea and all of the obstacles that come along the way.

Who Is In the Cast of Disney+’s ‘L-Pop’ Series About?

The young cast is led by actress Andrea de Alba as Andrea, Isan Lee as Ji-Won, Alicia Jaziz as Pau, Arantza Ruiz as Indra, Macarena Oz as Silvana and Juan Fonsalido as Tomás.

“Since I was a child, I’ve been deeply involved in radio broadcasting and hosting,” Andrea revealed during an interview with Korea.net. “Dancing, acting and singing have been lifelong passions of mine as well.”

Andrea admitted that one of her first K-pop encounters was actually in 2013, with BIG BANG‘s hit “Fantastic Baby.” However, it wasn’t until 2018 that the Mexican actress “started delving deeper into Korean culture” thanks to a friend of hers.

L-Pop blends elements of both Korea and Mexican culture, which Andrea explained was thanks to a “dedicated team” who ensured that “cultural details remained accurate and respectful,” while also extending that respect to the K-pop fandom as a whole.

Andrea, who is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, explained that the show was a “catalyst” for her to openly embrace being a K-pop fan, and even allowed her to share her passion with a broader audience. Her grandparents even began watching Korean dramas!

“I express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support we’ve received even before the series’ release,” Andrea told the outlet. “The entire production team is brimming with excitement to convey a positive message not only to those familiar with Korean culture but also those who simply enjoy Disney content on Disney+.”

