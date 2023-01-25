Peter Pan & Wendy spotlights iconic characters in a whole new way! The live-action movie, set for release in 2023, follows the classic story of Peter Pan, Wendy Darling and the Lost Boys of Neverland — just in time for the original animated film’s 70th anniversary! Keep reading for everything we know about Peter Pan & Wendy.

Disney+’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’: Cast, Plot

The film stars newcomers Alexander Molony as Peter Pan. Ever Anderson as Wendy and Alyssa Wapanâtahk as Tiger Lily, while Black-ish and Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi will play Tinker Bell and Captain Hook himself will be played by Jude Law.

The film is directed by David Lowery, and is a remake of the 1953 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film. Peter Pan, which was based on the play, Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up and/or Peter and Wendy by J.M. Barrie. A first look was released on December 19, 2022, in a 30-second teaser trailer video showing upcoming Disney+ titles set to be released in 2023.

The 2023 movie will be the fourth remake of the original 1953 animated classic based off the original novel that followed a young boy who brought young children to the magical world of Neverland. It has since been reimagined into movies like 2003’s Peter Pan, Hook and Pan.

Yara spoke about her experience playing Tinker Bell in the film during a January 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show.

“It was incredible, and I thought I was being punked the whole time,” Yara gushed. “Because, you know, I know I’m being part of Peter Pan & Wendy, and you see, with Avatar coming out, what behind-the-scenes of all these CGI motion-capture movies look like.”

“So I was ready for the harnesses and the suits with the dots on it,” she continued. “[My costars] were on incredible sets in Vancouver, and I was in a garage in Burbank the whole time… They realize, I mean, the tech is so advanced. And, you know, to an untrained eye, which I am, it looks like GoPros on some grip stands, holding things together.”

When Will ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Be Released?

While the release date has yet to be confirmed by Disney+, the streaming platform announced it would coincide with the original film’s 70th anniversary (which is February 5, 1953), so it could be here sooner than you think!

