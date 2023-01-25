Peter Pan & Wendy spotlights iconic characters in a whole new way! The live-action movie, set for release in 2023, follows the classic story of Peter Pan, Wendy Darling and the Lost Boys of Neverland — just in time for the original animated film’s 70th anniversary! Keep reading for everything we know about Peter Pan & Wendy.

Disney+ Announces Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Movie: Meet the Star-Studded Cast
 Disney+ Announces Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Movie: Meet the Star-Studded Cast

Disney+’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’: Cast, Plot

The film stars newcomers Alexander Molony as Peter Pan. Ever Anderson as Wendy and Alyssa Wapanâtahk as Tiger Lily, while Black-ish and Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi will play Tinker Bell and Captain Hook himself will be played by Jude Law.

The film is directed by David Lowery, and is a remake of the 1953 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film. Peter Pan, which was based on the play, Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up and/or Peter and Wendy by J.M. Barrie. A first look was released on December 19, 2022, in a 30-second teaser trailer video showing upcoming Disney+ titles set to be released in 2023.

The 2023 movie will be the fourth remake of the original 1953 animated classic based off the original novel that followed a young boy who brought young children to the magical world of Neverland. It has since been reimagined into movies like 2003’s Peter PanHook and Pan.

peter pan and wendy
Disney+/YouTube

Yara spoke about her experience playing Tinker Bell in the film during a January 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show.

“It was incredible, and I thought I was being punked the whole time,” Yara gushed. “Because, you know, I know I’m being part of Peter Pan & Wendy, and you see, with Avatar coming out, what behind-the-scenes of all these CGI motion-capture movies look like.”

“So I was ready for the harnesses and the suits with the dots on it,” she continued. “[My costars] were on incredible sets in Vancouver, and I was in a garage in Burbank the whole time… They realize, I mean, the tech is so advanced. And, you know, to an untrained eye, which I am, it looks like GoPros on some grip stands, holding things together.”

When Will ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Be Released?

While the release date has yet to be confirmed by Disney+, the streaming platform announced it would coincide with the original film’s 70th anniversary (which is February 5, 1953), so it could be here sooner than you think!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.