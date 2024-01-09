Alaqua Cox is Marvel’s newest superhero! The rising actress is making history as the first Native American Marvel hero, with her new show, Echo, being released on both Hulu and Disney+ in January 2024. Keep reading to learn more about Alaqua!

Who Is Alaqua Cox?

Alaqua, 25, was born and raised on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin. The Native actress was born deaf, and attended the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, where she played both on both the basketball and volleyball teams. She’s also an amputee and has a prosthetic leg.

“I never imagined myself being a superhero because I grew up seeing average superheroes, who were not people of color,” Alaqua told Cox told PTI in an interview. in a January 2024 interview. Being a person of color and with a disability, it is just so crazy to me that I have this opportunity.”

Not only that, Alaqua’s first acting gig was in Marvel’s Hawkeye in 2021, where she made her debut as Echo.

“I found out in the middle of filming that I’ll be getting my own show,” she said of the experience. “And I was like, ‘No way. This is crazy. I cannot believe it.’ And I didn’t believe it at first. Of course, I was overwhelmed at first because that was my first time on set and I’m learning all these new things that I did not know before.”

In 2023, Alaqua announced she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, later giving birth to a son that October.

When Does Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Show Come Out?

All five episodes of Echo will be released on January 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET.

According to Marvel, the plot of Echo, “revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

During her PTI interview, Alaqua said that her hope for the series is visibility.

“My hope is that with diverse communities like us, we can do anything,” she said. “I’m a disabled, deaf and indigenous person, and I have all these attributes, but now I’m a superhero … It doesn’t matter how I am, what color I am, what disability I have, I can still achieve greatness.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.