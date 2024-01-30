Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik are K-drama royalty! As masters of the trending genre, the actors are starring in Netflix’s newest romance Korean drama called Doctor Slump. Keep reading for everything we know about the series.

When Does ‘Doctor Slump’ Come Out?

Doctor Slump premiered its first two episodes on January 27, 2024.

The show will have 16 episodes, with two new episodes released every Saturday and Sunday. The medical drama follows Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik as school rivals who meet once again as two brilliant doctors — while each facing life’s worst slump and unexpectedly finding solace in each other.

Who Stars In ‘Doctor Slump’?

Park Shin-hye is a K-drama darling, starring in nearly every popular drama in the 2010s — from The Heirs, The Doctors, Pinocchio, You’re Beautiful and so much more!

This marks the first K-drama that the Korean actress has starred in in three years, since getting married and giving birth to a child. During an online press conference in January 2024, Park Shine-hye revealed why she decided to return to acting with Doctor Slump.

“I empathized with my character Ha-neul very much because I have a lot of friends who have been burnt out or depressed,” she explained. “When Ha-neul becomes depressed, she thinks that there needs to be this grand solution to her depression and that she can only overcome her burnt-out-ness through that. But I think that happiness isn’t far away, and it doesn’t rely on some big answer. I wanted to tell viewers this through playing Ha-neul.”

Park Hyung-sik is in nearly every fan-favorite Korean dramas there, which has coined his nickname as the “King of K-Dramas.” He’s starred in The Heirs, The High Society, Soundtrack #1 and of course, Strong Girl Bong Soon — which is probably what he’s best known for.

Park Hyung-sik had a slightly different reason for joining the medical drama — he wanted to laugh at himself, and the script of the drama made him do just that.

“Recently, I have participated in mainly serious and dark stories where it was hard to find comedy,” Park Hyung-sik said in the press conference. “Then I read the script for ‘Doctor Slump’ and found myself laughing aloud at the lines and how the characters mingle together in the story. When you mention burnout and depression as the key material for this drama, it may sound like a downer; but ‘Doctor Slump’ is like a close friend telling you that things will be alright, instead of having a serious and heavy tone.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.