If you’re a K-drama fan, then you’ve definitely watched Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. Pretty much one of the cutest romantic Korean dramas of all time, the series stars legendary Korean actors Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young being the most adorable (and strongest!) couple alive. Since the show premiered in 2017, fans have been dying for a second season.

Keep reading for details on Strong Woman Do Bong Soon season 2.

Is There Going to Be a ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ Season 2?

Technically, yes. The show was renewed for a second season, but under a different name with different characters and actors. The series is called Strong Woman Nam Soon, and stars Squid Game actress Lee Yoo-mi, Byeon Woo-seok, Ong Seong-wu and Kim Hae-sook.

While the new season doesn’t continue the original storyline, fans will meet Bong Soon’s distant cousin, Nam Soon, who possesses the same superhuman strength.

The first episode of Strong Woman Nam Soon premiered on Netflix on October 7, 2023.

Do Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young Reunite In ‘Strong Woman Nam Soon’?

ICYMI, the original Strong Woman Do Bong Soon follows Park Bo Young as Do Bong Soon, a young woman with supernatural strength who is hired to be a bodyguard for Park Hyung Sik’s character An Min Hyuk, a CEO of a gaming company.

Fans were delighted to see that (spoiler alert) the pair reunite in the third episode of Strong Woman Nam Soon, reprising their iconic characters for a several minute cameo! The adorable scene has An Min Hyuk visiting his now-wife Do Bong Soon at the police station, after she is taken in for beating up a couple of criminals (light work for strong woman Do Bong Soon).

The actors even posted photos on social media of their iconic reunion, with fans flooding to the comment section.

One fan wrote, “A CAMEO WASN’T ENOUGH WE NEED ANOTHER DRAMA.” Another commented, “PLEASE GET MARRIED IN REAL LIFE.”

Are Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young Dating IRL?

After Strong Woman Do Bong Soon aired in 2017, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the chemistry on screen translated into real life. While the pair have never confirmed they’re in a romantic relationship, they often gush over one another during interviews — even years later!

During a press interview in 2018, Park Hung Sik had nothing but kind words for his former costar. “Park Bo Young, I really loved you. You were that lovable. You were truly Bong Soon. Because you were the perfect Bong Soon, it was so natural for me to love you. I wanted to love you more but I’m sad it’s over.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.