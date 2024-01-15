K-Drama fans, unite! The genre has grown so much in the last few years, thanks to highly successful shows such as Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead — which are both Netflix originals! So, what other Korean shows are hitting the streaming platform this year? Keep reading for the most anticipated K-dramas dropping on Netflix in 2024.

Gyeongseong Creature was one of the first series to drop on Netflix this year, as the series is divided into two parts: part one premiered in December 2023, and part two dropped on January 5, 2024. It stars two of the most famous K-drama actors right now, Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon.

The South Korean drama is set in the spring of 1945, during the Japanese occupation of Gyeongseong, South Korea, which is the former name of Seoul under colonial rule. It follows a wealthy informant named Jang Tae-sang (played by Park Seo-joon) and missing persons investigator Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee) who cross paths with a strange and terrifying creature.

Another exciting upcoming show is Doctor Slump, which stars K-drama darling Park Shin-Hye and the “King of K-Dramas,’ Park Hyung-sik. The show is set to premiere on January 27, 2024.

Park Hyung-sik is in nearly every fan-favorite Korean dramas there is, hence his title. He’s starred in The Heirs, The High Society, Soundtrack #1 and of course, Strong Girl Bong Soon — which is probably what he’s best known for.

Despite his impressive career, Park Hyung-sik was never actually committed to acting or singing while growing up. He revealed that his dreams changed often as a kid, from wanting to be a police officer, lawyer and even president.

“We all have a lot of dreams when we are young and my dreams would change all the time. Every day,” he told Elle Singapore in 2023. “I didn’t know how to act, but I watched and copied other actors — their actions, singing, accent, everything — and I was set on following that.” Then, “one thing led to another and I have been acting consistently since then. I always enjoyed the challenge and before I knew it, I reached this stage.”

