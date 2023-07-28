Did you know that most K-dramas end after one season? Since Korean TV shows follow a specific storyline, which is meant to be resolved within a certain number of episodes, one season of a Korean drama can act as one long movie. While many K-dramas are limited to a single season, multiple shows have been awarded more than one! Keep reading for all the K-dramas that have more than one season.

As the genre of K-dramas has gained more international popularity, leading to things like Netflix and Disney+ K-dramas, many shows have presented subsequent seasons. Some of those K-dramas include Alchemy of Souls, Kingdom, Love Alarm, Voice, The Penthouse, Let’s Eat and Yumi’s Cell.

Another obvious (and very popular) K-drama that will receive multiple seasons is, of course, Squid Game. As the K-drama has become the biggest show Netflix has ever created, season 2 of Squid Game was confirmed shortly after season 1 aired in 2021.

“I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience,” executive producer Kim Ji-yeon told Tudum in June 2022.

“We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story,” he added. “But there’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [season 2] even better.”

Another popular Netflix K-drama is All of Us Are Dead, which will also be receiving a second season. The zombie series puts a brutal high school twist on the horror genre, and originally premiered in January 2022.

The show’s director, Lee Jae-kyoo, said in an interview with The Korea Herald that he’d “intentionally” made room in the show for a potential second season, which was confirmed in June 2022.

“Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies,” said Lee. “If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the K-dramas that have (or are planning to have) more than one season.

