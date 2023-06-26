Jo Yuri might be known for her K-pop fame as a former Iz*One member and solo artist, but she’s moving into the acting world! It’s been reported that Yuri was cast in season 2 of Netflix’s highest grossing show ever, Squid Game. Keep reading to learn more about Yuri, her upcoming acting roles and more.

Who Is Jo Yuri?

Yuri, 21, first got her start after winning third place in the South Korean reality competition show Produce 48, which formed K-pop girl group Iz*One. The 12-member band was active from 2018 to 2021.

Other members include Le Sserafim‘s Sakura and Chaewon, IVE‘s Wonyoung and Yujin, Yena Eunbi, Hyewon, Chaeyeon, Minju, Nako Yabuki and Hitomi Honda.

“The name of the group was actually created by our fans, WIZ*ONE [pronounced weeze-One],” Eunbi explained during an interview with Billboard in 2019. “It refers to the moment that we, 12 stars, come together as IZ*ONE [pronounced Eyes-One] like the 12 astrological signs, which is why there’s a star.”

Following the dissolution of Iz*One in April 2021, Yuri debuted as a solo artist with the single album Glassy in October of that same year. She made her acting debut in the web series Mimicus in 2022.

Was Jo Yuri Cast In ‘Squid Game’ Season 2?

In June 2023, it was reported that Yuri was cast in the second season of Netflix’s biggest series *ever*, a.k.a. Squid Game. However, neither the K-pop star nor her entertainment company have confirmed the rumors.

Earlier in the month, Netflix announced other season 2 newcomers including Yim Si-wan (Misaeng), Kang Ha-neul (Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory) and Yang Dong-geun (The Forbidden Marriage).

“I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience,” executive producer Kim Ji-yeon told Tudum in June 2022.

“We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story,” he added. “But there’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [season 2] even better.”

When Will ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Begin Filming?

Following months of silence regarding details of Squid Game season two, Lee Jung-jae, the actor who plays the show’s protagonist, gave updates on when filming begins.

“Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months,” the actor said in February 2023, per reports from allkpop.com. “We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete.”

