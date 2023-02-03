They’re an “ELEVEN” out of 10! IVE is a K-pop girl group consisting of members Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. The group debuted in 2021, and they’re already dominating the K-pop world with their catchy singles and visually stunning music videos. Keep reading for everything we know about IVE!

Who Are IVE? Members, Debut

IVE officially debuted on December 1, 2021 with the single album “ELEVEN,” which immediately became a smash hit overnight. Two members of the group, Yujin and Wonyoung, were both members of former girl group IZ*ONE, which created an already large following for IVE upon debut.

Since “ELEVEN,” the girls have released “LOVE DIVE” in April 2022 and “After LIKE” in August of the same year. All three of their tracks have charted on the Billboard Hot 100 — and the girls have won multiple No. 1’s on South Korean music shows.

“When we had our first No. 1 on the music charts, it felt like a dream,” Gaeul told Forbes in October 2022. “I was really amazed and thankful that we could be ranked as No. 1, even in a very short amount of time. But even after that, we got to rank multiple times! So I’m just really thankful for our DIVE [the group’s fandom name].”

Rei, who is originally from Japan, said she was amazed by IVE’s chart-topping single, not just in South Korea, but also in her home country. “I was amazed by the chart [and] our accomplishments not only on the Korean chart, but also in my home country of Japan. I heard from a lot of people that IVE is really big [in Japan]–and not just for our focus tracks. [Fans also] enjoy listening to our B-side tracks as well. I was really amazed by that, and it made me feel very accomplished and proud of myself.”

The name of the group is the contraction of the words “I have,” based on the concept of showing what “I have” to the audience with confidence.

“IVE, our music and our overall style, puts emphasis on being confident and bold,” Gaeul explained. “I think that our listeners learn from that, I guess, kind of take in the music and actually apply it to their lives. IVE’s ultimate strength is to influence those kinds of people in a positive way.”

Scroll through the gallery below to find out more on IVE including individual members.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.