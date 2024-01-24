Let’s be real: we all binge-watched Squid Game when it first came out in 2021. As the South Korean drama is the biggest show Netflix has ever created, period, season 2 of Squid Game was confirmed shortly after season 1 premiered. So, when is the highly anticipated series set to be released?

Keep reading for everything we know about Squid Game season 2.

When Does ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Come Out?

Netflix confirmed that Squid Game is set to hit the streamer sometime in 2024.

“Looking ahead,” the platform wrote in a statement from January 23, 2024, “despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024.”

Who Stas In ‘Squid Game’ Season 2?

In June 2023, it was reported that former IZ*ONE member Jo Yuri was cast in the second season of Squid Game. Netflix also announced other season 2 newcomers including Yim Si-wan (Misaeng), Kang Ha-neul (Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory) and Yang Dong-geun (The Forbidden Marriage).

During an appearance on MBC FM4U radio show Kim Shin Young’s Hope Song At Noon in August 2023, K-pop star Jo Yuri talked about how she felt when she found out she was cast in season 2.

“I auditioned for a long time for this production,” she revealed, per Koreaboo. “When I received confirmation that I was cast, I was so happy. I don’t remember what exactly happened because my sudden excitement level went up and it was like that moment was erased from my mind. It felt like a dream. I was that happy.”

Back in June 2022, Squid Game executive producer Kim Ji-yeon told Tudum about the pressure of working on the second season of such a successful show.

“I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience,” he said. “We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story. But there’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [season 2] even better.”

Following months of silence regarding details of Squid Game season two, Lee Jung-jae, the actor who plays the show’s protagonist, gave updates on when filming begins.

“Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months,” the actor said in February 2023, per reports from allkpop.com. “We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete.”

