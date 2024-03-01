Have you ever found yourself wondering whether Taylor Swift has tattoos? The singer-songwriter might love to put pen to paper when it comes to songwriting, but we’re dying to know if she’s ever put ink to skin. Keep reading for details on her tattoos…

Does Taylor Swift Have Tattoos?

Taylor has been in the industry for nearly two decades — and fans have never caught sight of any permanent ink on the songstress. And trust us, Swifties would know, as they’re known for their detective skills.

On top of that, there’s a reason why Taylor has never received a tattoo —which she explained during a 2012 interview with Taste of Country.

“People are always asking, ‘Would you get a tattoo?’ And I just … I don’t think I could ever commit,” she revealed. “I don’t think I could ever commit to something permanent.”

She then explained that if she were to get something, it would most likely be her lucky number 13.

“I just don’t want to get a tattoo,” she declared, but explained that she’s written the number 13 on her hand during performances, along with random song lyrics.

“I have written lyrics on my arm for the last tour, and it was really a fun thing to do because it could be a song I’d never heard before,” she told the outlet at the time. “It could be a song that somebody just said, ‘Oh here, I really like this one line in this one song,’ you know, in the dressing room before I’d go on, and I’d just write it on my arm!”

It looks like Taylor is still tattoo-free as of 2024, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like to play around with temporary tattoos every now and then.

For instance, the Grammy-winning singer created quite the stir after debuting a large drawing on her back in preparation for her 2019 single “You Need To Calm Down.” When Taylor first teased the track, she posted a photo of herself standing with her back to the camera rocking a massive tattoo of a flock of butterflies and a snake. Ultimately, the tattoo ended up being fake as fans have never seen it since.

