Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is back! That’s right, Peyton Elizabeth Lee is set to return as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha in the Disney+ series! Keep reading to uncover everything we know about season 2.

What Is Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. About?

Created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. follows the adventures of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Peyton), a 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager in modern-day Hawaii.

“By the end of the [first] season, you definitely see a lot of growth in Lahela,” Peyton told Collider in September 2021. “And I think she has a stronger foundation than at the beginning, but life’s a work in progress. I don’t think there’s any point in life where we stop growing, or stop learning, or stop changing and evolving. I definitely think, at the end of the season, even though she has grown and matured and learned a lot, there’s so much still she has to learn and experience.”

Who Is Starring in Season 2 of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.?

Season 2 was announced just 3 months following season 1’s debut in November 2021. The cast of the series, a reboot of the popular ’90s medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D. which starred Neil Patrick Harris, also includes Jason Scott Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Disney announced that ZOMBIES star Milo Manheim has been cast in a recurring role on the second season of Doogie Kamealoha M.D.! Milo will play Nico, a street smart teen who has been in and out of hospitals for years and lives life on the edge.

“I was just shooting another Disney+ movie called Prom Pact in Vancouver with the amazing Peyton Lee,” Milo told J-14 exclusively in July 2022, saying that this role led to his appearance on season 2 of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. “While I was up there, I was talking to the executive producer, Melvin Mar, who works on that film and also for the show Doogie,” he explained.

“And I was like, ‘Yo, Peyton’s birthday is coming up. I know she’s gonna be in Hawaii. I would love to fly out and just surprise her for her birthday, and if you wanna make me an extra or something, just so that I don’t have to pay for my ticket, that would be great.’ He’s like, ‘Let’s see what we can do.’ And then like a couple days later, he comes to me. He’s like, why don’t you just play her love interest this season.’”

