OK, Dylan Sprouse, let’s get it! The former Disney Channel star is all grown up and showing off his acting skills in the upcoming movie Beautiful Disaster, based on the book of the same name by Jamie McGuire.

“Can’t wait for you guys to see this one in the THEATRE,” Dylan shared via Instagram in November 2022 of the films. “Been a long road up to this and I’m very excited to announce its release schedule world wide.”

From the plot to the release date, keep reading for all the details about Beautiful Disaster.

What Is ‘Beautiful Disaster’ About?

“Bad-boy Travis is exactly what college freshman Abby needs and wants — to avoid. He spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer. But Abby wants nothing to do with Travis,” the Voltage Pictures official logline reads. “Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month. If he wins, Abby must live in his apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that Abby’s dark past is about to emerge, and he may have finally met his match.”

Who Is Starring in ‘Beautiful Disaster’?

While Dylan is taking on the role of Travis, actress Virginia Gardner will play Abby.

Outer Banks star Austin North is set to play Shepley, Libe Barer will star as America Mason, Rob Estes as Benny and Brian Austin Green will play the role of Mick.

How to Watch ‘Beautiful Disaster’

The film is set to hit theaters around the world in April 2023.

In the movie’s first teaser trailer, released in August 2022, fans got a first look at Travis and Abby’s budding love story. From the look of it, the pair will go through some ups and downs before things turn romantic.

While the cast hasn’t said much about the movie thus far, Dylan and Virgina revealed in December 2021 that they had officially wrapped filming. Now, they’re gearing up for the premiere.

“Soooooo excited for you all to finally be able to see our movie @beautifuldisastermov in theaters all over the world this April!!” Virgina shared via Instagram in November 2022. “@rogerkumble has made a kick ass movie if I do say so myself. You guys are going to love it.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.