Was Eugene Lee Yang your favorite of the Try Guys? We may have some upsetting news for you.
Nearly two years following Ned Fulmer‘s departure from the group amidst a relationship he had with a subordinate employee, the Try Guys unveiled that the forthcoming season will mark the conclusion of Eugene’s tenure with the team.
The group, now composed of Eugene, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger, broke the news in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday, May 22, saying that Eugene, 38, will depart “to pursue other creative endeavors.”
Zach, 33, expressed mixed emotions, describing the transition as “bittersweet.”
“We’re gonna miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we’ve had a long time to process this,” he added.
Despite the sad news, Zach emphasized their excitement for Eugene and the opportunities that lie ahead for him. “So we’re very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment.”
