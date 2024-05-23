Was Eugene Lee Yang your favorite of the Try Guys? We may have some upsetting news for you.

Nearly two years following Ned Fulmer‘s departure from the group amidst a relationship he had with a subordinate employee, the Try Guys unveiled that the forthcoming season will mark the conclusion of Eugene’s tenure with the team.

The group, now composed of Eugene, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger, broke the news in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday, May 22, saying that Eugene, 38, will depart “to pursue other creative endeavors.”

Zach, 33, expressed mixed emotions, describing the transition as “bittersweet.”

“We’re gonna miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we’ve had a long time to process this,” he added.

Despite the sad news, Zach emphasized their excitement for Eugene and the opportunities that lie ahead for him. “So we’re very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment.”

Keith, 36, echoed his coworker’s sentiments, recognizing Eugene’s departure as a necessary step for the group’s evolution. “Eugene leaving is something that is sort of necessary for us to keep moving forward,” he stated. “Things change. The Try Guys’ original cast already came to an end once, But now it’s sort of getting a better finite ending.” The Try Guys disclosed Eugene’s departure through a video titled “Our Next Big Try,” which hints at more than just personnel adjustments. Indeed, the group is poised to embark on a new venture beyond YouTube, with the launch of their own subscription streaming service, 2ndTry TV. Named after their production company, 2nd Try, the platform is set to offer exclusive content for $4.99 per month. Who Is Ayo Edebiri? Meet the ‘Bear’ Actress Booking Roles Left and Right: Age, Love Life, More “We’re at a point where we find that our taste and our audience’s taste is at odds with what algorithms, specifically, the YouTube algorithm rewards,” Zach told Rolling Stone. “And so by doing 2ndTry TV, we’re creating a space where we can bet on ourselves and bet on our fans to support the shows they want to see.” This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the group’s trajectory, which began in 2014 when BuzzFeed first introduced them to the world. Initially conceived as a platform for Eugene, Zach, Keith and Ned to explore novel experiences, the Try Guys have since garnered a massive following with their humorous and adventurous exploits, ranging from trying women’s underwear to engaging in UFC fighting. As the Try Guys prepare for the next chapter in their journey, Eugene’s departure serves as a catalyst for growth. “I love this. It’s too much fun to stop,” Zach said. “I’m not done trying.”

