Someone give this man a rom-com! Evan Peters is known to take on darker acting roles, from literally every character during his time on FX series American Horror Story, to playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Keep reading to see his upcoming movies and shows since his stint on AHS.

ICYMI, Evan starred in Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story from 2011 to 2021 for a total of nine seasons. The horror series follows a different and creepier storyline every season, with Evan playing a new (and horrific) character each one.

The actor spoke about how much he “loved” working with Ryan on the AHS set over the years, during an interview with Deadline in March 2023.

“I find him [Ryan] to be an incredibly caring, loyal and collaborative creator, director, producer,” he began. “He gives you the freedom to explore and take risks and do your work, do your process, all the while being there to help and give his input, which, by the way, is usually 10 times better than anything you could have ever thought of … I feel very, very, very grateful that he gave me that initial opportunity to work on Horror Story and continues to give me opportunities.”

Following his wrap on AHS, Evan explained to the outlet that he wanted to steer clear of darker characters — that is, until reading the script for 2022 Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“Prior to reading this series, I said, ‘All right, I’m going to take a break from playing the darker characters and really explore the light,'” he began. “I was in a state of stunned disbelief after I read it and continue to be. I just felt really compelled to do it because I didn’t know the case, I didn’t know any of the details. I felt changed by it and I sincerely hoped that some good would come out of it if people watched it. So, that’s why I signed on to do this one. I said, “OK, now this will be the last one.”

Petition to cast Evan in a light and friendly romcom! Click through our gallery to uncover all of his movies and shows since starring in American Horror Story.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.