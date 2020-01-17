On Saturday, January 11, Peyton Kennedy celebrated her 16th birthday, and J-14 has an exclusive inside look at the star-studded bash. From celebrity appearances to glamorous decorations, it was definitely a night to remember.

“I had such a great night at Peyton’s Sweet 16th! Peyton is so gorgeous and has such a beautiful heart,” Pretty Outrageous star Jaime Adler gushed exclusively to J-14.

“Peyton’s been the best. I miss doing Everything Sucks with her. Great party overall,” Rio Mangini added.

Brooke Butler also made an appearance at the party, and she loved it!

“I had a lot of fun! Peyton is so sweet and generous,” she told us.

It seriously sounded like everyone had an amazing time. Bianca and Chiara D’Ambrosio, Izabella Alvarez, Talia and Armani Jackson, Connor Finnerty, Harrison Cone, Rachel Redleaf, Anais and Mirabelle Lee and more were also there. Scroll through our gallery for an exclusive look inside the star-studded bash.

