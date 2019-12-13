This past weekend, Mercedes Lomelino (from GEM Sisters) celebrated her 13th birthday, and J-14 has an exclusive look at the star-studded bash.

The party was hosted at PINZ, and guests enjoyed bowling, arcade games, a photo booth and plenty of candy! Celebrity guests in attendance included Sophia Pippen (from Dancing with the Stars), Kate Godfrey (from All That), Couch Sisters, Madelyn Miranda (she acted in Dora and the Lost City of Gold!), Pressley Hosbach (from Dance Moms), Anais and Mirabelle Lee (they appeared in The Sun is Also a Star), Jason Maybaum (from Raven’s Home), Lexy Kolker (from The Little Mermaid), Jackson Dollinger (from Sydney to the Max), and many more!

Mercedes and her sisters, Evangeline and Giselle, spilled all the tea on their favorite parts of the party exclusively to J-14!

“I had so much fun with all of my friends! They really made my birthday special. Couldn’t have asked for a better day surrounded by great friends,” Mercedes gushed. “I can’t even choose a favorite moment, it was all great! So glad so many of my friends were able to celebrate with me. Even though I’m not the best bowler, I had the greatest time. I loved all of the cute decorations, my cake was even fabulous.”

As for Evangeline, her favorite part was singing happy birthday to her sister — but she also enjoyed all the sweets!

“Singing Happy Birthday to Mercedes was a special moment for me. I can’t believe Mercedes is a teenager! It made me so happy to see Mercedes so happy, she’s my best friend,” she told us, adding, “The candy bar was really cool, it was heaven filled with my favorite sweet treats.” How sweet is that?! Giselle also loved the party — especially the photo booth. “The photo booth was so much fun, we loved the props. The candy bar was just as fabulous as Mercedes and I had so much fun bowling,” she explained. “Mercedes is growing up so fast! When she blew out her candle I wanted to cry.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.