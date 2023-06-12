EXO is back! The nine-member boy group that includes Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun, are finally returning with new music after two years.

Keep reading for everything we know, details on EXO and why some members are ending their contract with the boy group’s music label, SM Entertainment.

When Will EXO’s Album Be Released?

EXO will release their album EXIST on July 10, 2023. They dropped a pre-release single titled “Let Me In” on June 12 and will drop a music video for their upcoming single “Hear Me Out” on June 30.

The track and music video for “Let Me In” marks EXO’s first music release as a group in two years, since 2021’s “Don’t Fight The Feeling.”

ICYMI, EXO is one of the most popular boy bands in K-pop, debuting as a 12-member group in 2012 with debut single and EP, “Mama.” The Chinese-Korean group was separated into two: EXO-K (Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun) and EXO-M (Xiumin, Lay, Chen, Kris, Luhan and Tao).

EXO-K and EXO-M performed music in Korean and Mandarin, respectively, until 2014 with the release of “Overdose.” Since then, EXO has performed as one band, while continuing to drop music in varying languages.

Members Kris, Luhan and Tao departed the group amid legal battles with SM Entertainment in 2014 and 2015.

Are Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin Included in 2023 Comeback?

News of EXO’s upcoming album comes one week after members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, announced that they would be terminating their contracts with SM Entertainment (EXO’s music label) due to “mistreatment and unfair contract terms.”

Despite their impending legal issues with SM, the trio have shared their intentions to remain a part of the 9-member boy band.

“Separate from settling legal issues with SM, we wholeheartedly thank the fans who have sent love and support to EXO over such a long time,” a statement for the members reads, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “However this legal battle concludes, we will faithfully, and diligently continue our group activities under the band EXO.”

Following the three K-pop stars’ announcement of contract termination, SM refuted several of their claims publicly, stating that the trio have been influenced by “outside forces.”

In response, Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen shared: “We artists are adults who are capable of thinking ourselves and responsible for the decisions that we make.”

