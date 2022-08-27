Bloom, Stella and Musa are back! The fairies in Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga are set to return with a fiery season 2 as Bloom, played by Abigail Cowen, comes into her fire fairy powers. Keep reading for everything we know about season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga.

The new season’s official logline is as follows: “school’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling ‘disappeared’ and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.”

Along with season 1’s cast which includes Abigail as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa. Other castmembers include Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken and Éanna Hardwicke.

Making their Otherworld debuts in season 2 are Paulina Chávez as earth fairy Flora, Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey and Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson as Headmistress Rosalind!

“I hope to just overall see the girls come more into their power,” Abigail told Buzzfeed of what she wants to see of season 2.” Maybe even come together to conquer one force or one thing. I hope to see Bloom and Sky’s relationship build and progress. For Bloom specifically, I hope that she really has more of a, no pun intended, transformation in herself and in her confidence. I want to see her own it and start to show her badass self. And Flora, I want to see Flora.”

In an interview with Express.co.uk, Eliot expressed her hopes for her character of Terra, which are for her to stay exactly the same. “I think for Terra the biggest journey is to own herself a little bit more,” said the actress, who also starred in BBC’s Normal People. “She’s a big personality. She’s talking a lot and giving a lot and really wanting everybody to like her. “What I appreciate actually about her arc is that her personality doesn’t adjust itself that much,” she added.

Netflix premieres season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga on September 16! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Fate: Winx Saga season 2!

