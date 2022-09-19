Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 premiered in September 2022 and we have *a lot* of unanswered questions! Fans are dying for a continuation of the Netflix series following the intense finale. The aftermath of the battle to save Alfea has led to so many looming big questions — keep reading to see if Fate: The Winx Saga is set to return for a season 3!

Will There Be a Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3?

So far, Netflix has yet to announce season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga. But don’t fret just yet, fans! After all, season 2 has only just been released.

“Alright @netflix go ahead and renew #FateTheWinxSaga for me OK. We want season 3, 4, 5 and beyond,” said one wise fan on Twitter. Another passionate fan tweeted, “DON’T YOU DARE CANCEL FATE: THE WINX SAGA IS A MUST IT’S A NEED LISTEN TO US.” Are you hearing this, Netflix?!

What Has the Fate: The Winx Saga Cast and Crew Said About Season 3?

Fate: The Winx Saga showrunner Brian Young spoke about what’s ahead for the fairies in a potential season 3! “It was important for us to make sure that we did answer some of the audience’s questions, but still leave them wanting more with more places to go in season 3,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Brian explained that they “knew pretty early on” that Bloom would “come face-to-face” with her mother, which fans saw play out during season 2. While it’s a “relief” that the character has “somebody” to lean on, Brian admitted she’s “scared” about she’ll “learn” in the process. “We talked about Bloom not having the person in her life for guidance, that connection to her past. That’s always been part of Bloom’s big journey,” Brian said. “For her, having just lost control in the back half of the season is her greatest fear being realized.”

And what can we expect from season 3? “We haven’t started talking about season 3 yet, but it is my intention very much that we will see the Trix,” he said of Beatrix’s sisters, who fans of the original series will remember as the members of trio Trix. “That’s a core part of the cartoon that we always knew we’d see at some point in the show. I would say if we get a season 3, expect Icy and Darcy.”

