Second chance to “Cupid“! FIFTY FIFTY has just released one of the most popular TikTok songs of 2023, and they’re just getting started! The K-pop girl group debuted last year and consists of 4 members: Aran, Keena, Saena, and Sio. Keep reading for everything we know about the hottest new K-pop act.

Who Is FIFTY FIFTY?

FIFTY FIFTY debuted under South Korean girl group ATTRAKT on November 18, 2022, with the mini album The Fifty and lead single “Higher.” Their name is supposed to mean “50 ideal vs. 50 reality,” delivering a message that there is a 50 percent chance of reality and a 50 percent chance of dream, so they are at 100% with their fans.

“We’re just very very thankful for all the great responses to our debut,” Sio told NME in February 2023. “It’s unbelievable, almost too good to be true. For me, even the fact that we’ve debuted still doesn’t feel real at this point. It’s such an honour to receive that much love for our debut album. We also haven’t had a lot of opportunities to actually meet our fans in person, so it hasn’t really come to our reality that we are getting that much love, but we’re still very thankful.”

Following the release of their track “Cupid” in February 2023, it has since become one of the most viral songs on TikTok of 2023, with millions of users replicating the girl group’s dance. Some of those users include Meghan Trainor and Rita Ora.

“I remember getting hooked on the main theme melodies after listening to the chorus part of Cupid for the first time,” Saena told Nylon on her first impression to their track. “The melodies are catchy and the lyrics are lovely, so it made me feel good when I was recording it. I assumed this song would be popular to a certain extent, but it’s unbelievable that it’s gotten so much more love and attention that I thought it would.”

Sio echoed her fellow member’s sentiments over “Cupid,” which now holds the record of being the fastest K-pop girl group in history to enter the US Billboard Hot 100, a record NewJeans used to hold.

“I really didn’t expect to get this much attention, and even if we had, I’d be surprised at the amount of attention we’ve received,” Aran said. “I’m not sure if we deserve all this hype, but all I want to say is that we’re always going to try our best to become artists that deliver great music to our audience.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.