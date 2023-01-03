She’s an absolute star! Florence Pugh is making a name for herself in Hollywood, thanks to her epic movie roles, but the British actress has also become a fashion icon — and has no issues taking a major risk.

“I’ve been able to adapt to my grown-up lifestyle with my ability to wear certain brands, but I’ve known from a very young age that it didn’t really matter where [the clothes] were from as long as it made me feel good and looked right,” the Don’t Worry Darling star told ELLE in February 2022 about her ongoing fashion evolution.

“I don’t [look] the same way every single day,” she added. “I am too greedy for that. I want to be everything, and I want to look like everything, and I want to change my personality every single day.”

From sheer dresses — which made major headlines — to two-piece looks that show some major skin, Flo has turned heads at nearly every event she’s attended since becoming a household name.

“Even as an adult I wouldn’t look in my wardrobe and say that I have one specific style,” the Little Women star told British clothing store The Outnet. “I like dipping in and out of different versions of myself.”

Fans can see how much her style changes with every event she attends. For example, at the Valentino fashion show in July 2022, Florence hit back at body-shamers who slammed her for wearing a hot pink sheer gown.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after,” she captioned a lengthy Instagram post at the time. “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

She concluded the caption, writing, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

Girl power all the way! Scroll through our gallery to see Florence’s most daring red carpet moments over the years.

