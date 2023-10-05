Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez have had a pretty rocky friendship since they made headlines in 2017 after the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum donated a kidney to the former Disney Channel star. However, Francia has recently revealed that their up-and-down relationship has “nothing to do with the kidney.”

Keep reading for everything she has ever said about her friendship with Selena.

“Sometimes, I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow,” Francia told Extra TV at Selena’s inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in October 2023. “We had to almost go on our own journey and grow.”

Francia explained that she “went through a lot” during her childhood, something that Selena has “been such a huge support through.”

The two friends met over a decade ago, while Francia was starring on the Secret Life of the American Teenager and Selena on Wizards of Waverly Place.

“We started talking, we both had boyfriends at the time, we started kiki-ing,” Francia recalled at the October event. “Around the time that my boyfriend and I broke up, and [she] and her boyfriend broke up, she called me and was like, ‘I am going through some stuff … I am going through a breakup.’ I was like, ‘Girl, me too,’ and we were just inseparable after that ever since.”

Their friendship has not been without bumps, though. During a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Selena declared that Taylor Swift is her “only friend in the industry.” Francia, for her part, seemingly responded, writing, “Interesting,” in a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post. It was quickly screenshotted and reshared by fans online.

Selena seemingly hit back, commenting, “Sorry I didn’t mention every friend I know,” on a TikTok video about the situation.

Despite all of this, the pair still seem to be on good terms, as Francia went on to say that even though things can get “rocky and tricky” in friendships.

“People grow, relationships change. Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister. … I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect,” she concluded.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything Francia has said about her relationship with Selena.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.