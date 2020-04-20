Sorry, guys, but it’s officially over. It was recently announced that Freeform canceled their show Party Of Five after only one season on the air.

For those who missed it, the series — based off a fan-favorite ’90s show of the same name — starred Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi as the Acosta family who are forced to live on their own after their parents were deported back to Mexico. The 10-episode inaugural season premiered in January 2020 with the finale airing on March 4. A little over one month after the 90-minute episode hit the air, the show was canceled.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network found “it hard to justify a second season” when the show had an average of 250,000 live same-day viewers. After its first episode aired, the series received a 96 percent rating among critics and 63 percent among viewers. As fans know, it was first announced that the Party Of Five reboot was headed into production back in January 2018. A year later, the series was ordered to get a full season. For those who don’t know, the cancellation came just as Freeform is in the midst of a leadership chance since the network’s current president made the decision to leave earlier this month.

“Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” former Freeform president Tom Ascheim said when the network picked up the show, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy [Lippman] and Chris [Keyer] with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

