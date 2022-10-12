Disney Channel’s Girl vs. Monster premiered in 2012 and kicked off the careers of some major stars. Olivia Holt, who starred as Skylar Lewis, went on to appear in various TV shows and movie roles over the years, but this movie was one of her first major roles.

The movie followed the story of Olivia’s Skylar who discovered that she’s descended from a family of monster hunters. While she’s preparing to sing at her school’s big Halloween bash, Skylar must learn the family business.

“Girl vs. Monster is a Halloween movie that’s never been done before. My character, Skyler, finds out her parents are monster hunters and she’s a fifth-generation monster hunter,” Olivia told Seventeen of the movie in September 2012. “She accidentally releases some of the monsters her parents have captured, and her friends have to figure out a way to save Halloween.”

Kat McNamara, who starred in the movie as Myra Santelli, also told the publication that the film’s biggest themes are “overcoming your fears and being loyal to your friends.”

The Shadowhunters alum added, “Skylar accidentally lets the monsters out when she sneaks out of the house to go to a party! Everyone has to bond together to save each other’s lives.”

When the cameras stopped rolling, the former Disney stars formed an epic bond with the rest of their cast mates, inducing Luke Benward, Kerris Dorsey and Brendan Meyer. Kat, for one, told Seventeen that there were “so many” amazing behind-the-scenes moments while filming.

“We are all friends for life after this. I bought all the girls these rings that say ‘Friends’ on them and Olivia and I wear ours literally every day,” she gushed. “One of my favorite memories is of a girls’ night we had. We all got together for a sleepover. We made white cheddar popcorn and spent hours making silly videos on my computer.”

Aside from the unique storyline, the movie also featured some pretty epic original songs — some of which, Olivia even sang.

“It’s a great movie,” Olivia told TigerBeat in August 2012. “You have singing, dancing, fighting monsters, best friends forever, love and just all of the above.”

Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Girl vs. Monster is up to now.

