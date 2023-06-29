Place Your Order! 'Good Burger 2': Release Date, Full Cast, Original Stars

Place your order! Good Burger 2 is coming to Paramount+. The classic Nickelodeon film is making a major resurgence with a long-awaited sequel.

Produced by Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, the movie is based off the 1990s sketch of the same title which first aired on All That in 1994. The original movie premiered in 1997, and Kel reprised his role as Ed in a Good Burger sketch during the All That revival in 2019.

What Is ‘Good Burger 2’ About?

The movie is set to follow Dexter Reed (Kenan) and Good Burger cashier Ed (Kel), once again. This time around, they will “reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees,” per Paramount+’s official description.

Kenan and Kel first confirmed that the sequel was coming in March 2023. They started filming in Rhode Island in May 2023, per photos obtained by TMZ.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Kenan shared in a statement via Variety at the time. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Who Is Starring in ‘Good Burger 2’?

Other than Kenan and Kel, some of the original stars are reprising their roles. Josh Server will return as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg is set to return as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra will play Roxanne.

New cast members include, Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy and Anabel Graetz as Ruth.

When Will ‘Good Burger 2’ Premiere?

No official premiere date has been announce just yet. However, the film will be available to stream via Paramount+.

