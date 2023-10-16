The newest adaptation of Goosebumps arrived on Disney+ in October on Friday the 13th, naturally. The series follows teenagers dealing with the repercussions of their own parents’ dark pasts — but are the actors on the show the same age as their teenaged characters?

Goosebumps stars Ana Yi Puig as Isabella, Zack Morris as Isaiah, Justin Long as Mr. Bratt, Miles McKenna as James, Isa Briones as Margot, Will Price as Lucas and Rachael Harris as Nora.

Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

Each of the first few episodes of the show will introduce another character, director Rob Letterman told the Boston Herald.

“The first five episodes are really origin stories for each of the five characters. You see the characters crisscross in each episode,” Rob explained. “So the first is the origin of Isaiah’s character. Episode 2 becomes Isabella’s story and then Episode 3 becomes James’s (Miles) episode.”

Goosebumps is based off of the best-selling book series with the same name by R.L. Stine written in the 1990s. All together, the series has over 200 books — yep, you heard us right — and was the best-selling series of all time for several years (pre-Harry Potter). According to Disney Branded Television, the Disney+ series adaptation is influenced by five of the most popular Goosebumps books.

“We make nods to the 90s, when the books first came out. Those original fans who loved the books when they were kids still love them to this day,” executive producer Rob told The New York Post in October 2023. “And now, they’re in their 30s and 40s. We wanted the show to appeal to not only younger audiences, but also adults — with or without kids.”

