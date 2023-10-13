The Goosebumps ladies are front and center in the Disney+ series, which premiered in October 2023. Isa Briones plays the role of Margot, who is the high school principal’s daughter and Isaiah’s (Zack Morris) best friend.

Who Is Isa Briones?

The actress was born on January 17, 1999 in London. She’s since become a TV and stage star. Before being cast as Margot in Goosebumps, Isa made her acting debut as a child star in 2008 and has appeared in Lonely Boy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Star Trek: Picard, among other projects. Isa has also made a major name for herself on stage, staring as Natalie in the musical Next to Normal.

“Being brought up in that world of performers was truly an amazing experience. It was definitely not your usual childhood but that’s what made it so great,” the actress gushed to Broadway World in August 2016. “I was immersed in this world of people pursuing their dreams and that really inspired me to do the same.”

While she grew up in London, Isa’s “urgent” need to perform came once her family relocated to California.

“I didn’t start professionally acting until we settled down in LA when I was eight and I pursued film and TV,” she recalled during the same interview. “But I think I decided to really commit to pursuing musical theater two summers ago when my dad was living in London doing the West End revival of Miss Saigon. I got to see so much fantastic theater and I had such an emotional response to watching the shows, not because they told emotional stories but because I couldn’t help but think of what it would be like if I was up there on stage.”

What Has Isa Briones Starred In?

Star Trek fans probably recognize the actress from her various roles in Star Trek: Picard. She played Dahj and Soji Asha, Sutra and Kore Soong.

“It’s really lovely as an actor that we get to continue to explore new facets of our characters with the new characters that come in, with the new plot lines, and with the new bumps in the road that we encounter,” Isa told a Star Trek blog in March 2022 about her roles. “We are continuously peeling back the layers of our characters. I think you will definitely see quite a bit of that character development from everyone in this season.”

