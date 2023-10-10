Goosebumps is bringing the scares to Disney+, but it’s also introducing viewers to some killer new talents! Zack Morris plays Isaiah on the show, and he’s about to have a whole new set of fans because of it.

“THE NEWS IS OUT! For real, this is just a dream come true. I’m going to be playing ‘Isaiah’ in the new ‘Goosebumps’ series for @disneybrandtvpr,” Zack shared via Instagram in October 2022. “I’m super excited for this next chapter and can’t wait to start filming! Stay tuned for more ‘Goosebumps’ news. It’s about to be lit.”

Who Is Zack Morris?

Zack was born on October 2, 1998, in England. His acting talents are are on full display in the series because there’s barely a trace of a British accent when he’s acting as his Goosebumps character, Isaiah.

What Has Zack Morris Starred In?

From 2017 to 2022, Zack played the role of Keegan Baker in the BBC TV show EastEnders.

“It’s a bit daunting because EastEnders is a show that’s been going on for so many years and it’s such a big part of British television,” Zack told Digital Spy in February 2017 about his role. “But when you get there, everybody is so nice to work with — all of the directors and all of the cast. So it’s a nice, easy place to settle in.”

Zack noted that acting is always something he’s wanted to do, but getting a chance to star in EastEnders was a “big thing” for him.

“I’ve done work before this, though,” he added. “I’ve done TV dramas, comedies, some West End shows, so I’ve done a few things. But EastEnders is the biggest job I’ve had.”

However, after playing the role for five years, Zack stepped away from the long-running drama.

“I’ve learned so much there, it’s the best place to really learn the craft. You work with all of these big storylines, different actors and directors and that is a skill within itself,” he told U.K.’s Metro in March 2022 about leaving the show. “I learnt a lot for the skill of acting but also what it’s like to be an actor.”

