Spooky season is almost here, which means some major scares are coming to both Hulu and Disney+ throughout October 2023.

The highly anticipated Goosebumps series is hitting both streaming services, bringing author R.L. Stine‘s books to life.

“The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process,” the show’s official logline reads.

As for the cast, the show is set to star Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna and Will Price, along with He’s Just Not That Into You actor Justin Long. Justin, for his part, will play the role of Justin will play Nathan Bratt, “the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.” Get ready for some major scares!

Of course, that’s not the only new piece of content coming to both streaming services. While Disney+ has their fourth Hallowstream even on the horizon, Hulu will have their sixth annual Huluween celebration.

Disney+’s event will include the inclusion of Haunted Mansion, Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night in Color, the 30th Anniversaries of Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas and the 25th Anniversary of Halloweentown. From the sound of it, there’s a lot to celebrate this Halloween season!

Another highly anticipated Disney+ release is the second season of Loki. This time around, the show “picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose,” the show’s official description reads.

As for Hulu’s Huluween, American Horror Stories, The Boogeyman, No One Will Save You and The Mill, among other titles, are set to premiere.

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Disney+ and Hulu in October 2023.

