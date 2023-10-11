Getting Goosebumps yet? The Disney+ show based off the iconic book series of the same name stars YouTube star Miles McKenna as James.

Who Plays James in ‘Goosebumps? Character Details

The show is set to premiere on Friday, October 13, via Disney+ and Hulu. Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

Miles will play James, “the class clown who loves the spotlight and hails from one of the wealthiest families in Port Lawrence.”

The first few episodes of the show will introduce another character within the show, director Rob Letterman told the Boston Herald.

“The first five episodes are really origin stories for each of the five characters. You see the characters crisscross in each episode,” Rob explained. “So the first is the origin of Isaiah’s character (Zack Morris). Episode 2 becomes Isabella’s story (Ana Yi Puig) and then Episode 3 becomes James’s (Mile) episode.”

Along with Miles, Zack and Ana, other actors included in the series are Justin Long as Mr. Bratt, Isa Briones as Margot, Will Price as Lucas and Rachael Harris as Nora.

Goosebumps is based off of the best-selling book series with the same name by R.L. Stine written in the 1990s. All together, the series has over 200 books — yep, you heard us right — and was the best-selling series of all time for several years (pre-Harry Potter). According to Disney Branded Television, the Disney+ series adaptation will be influenced by five of the most popular Goosebumps books.

The Disney+ show is now the second live-action Goosebumps series to see air, not to mention the movie starring Jack Black which premiered in 2015. The first series version aired for four seasons and 74 episodes between 1996 and 1998. That show was an episodic anthology, with each episode based on a different Goosebumps book. Mostly, it faithfully adapted the books in the series and starred some then-unknown names like Ryan Gosling! Who Is Miles Mckenna? Miles, now 27, is a trans man and among YouTube’s most prominent trans creators with over one million subscribers. The social media star came out in 2015, and documented the process of his transition through his vlogs. In 2021, Miles began a relationship with Los Angeles-based drag queen Jonnie Reinhart. However, the romance was short-lived as the two split in 2022.

