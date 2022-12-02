Give the people what they want! While the first episode of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl season 2 premiered in November 2022, we’re already crossing our fingers for a third season. The series is a reboot of the original CW teen drama that ran from 2007 to 2011, and starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester.

The reboot first debuted in 2021, with showrunner Joshua Safran emphasizing that the new episodes were meant to be a continuation of the original show.

“I wish there was the proper word because it isn’t a remake, isn’t a reboot. It truly is just years after the original,” he explained to Us Weekly in December 2019. “I kind of look at it as sort of what Marvel does or the DC Universe. You’re just looking at a different angle inside the universe.”

Keep reading to see if this Gossip Girl universe is set for a season 3 or not.

Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘Gossip Girl’ on HBO Max?

… It’s too soon to tell. HBO Max has yet to announce any plans on renewing the reboot as of now, but give up hope up yet, Upper East siders! News of the second season was announced just two months following the premiere of season 2, so maybe we can expect news of a third within the same timeframe.

What Has the HBO Max Cast, Crew Said on ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 3?

“I definitely would love to keep the show going,” showrunner Joshua Safran told Harper’s Bazaar before a season two was confirmed. “I engineered it so that every season is a semester, so that we didn’t get into the problem the first show got into, which was by season 3, they had to go to college. Which, at the time, I think was the right decision. When you look back, then, of course, you could have stayed at high school longer. If every season is a semester and they’re going to be juniors now, they would go to college in season 5.”

He shared a similar sentiment with Elle, noting that he only started the show in the hope that there would be multiple seasons. He shared that he, in fact, has three seasons planned out.

“I don’t do anything without knowing if there’s more to it, because I didn’t want to wrap it up,” he said. “It’s Gossip Girl, and the hope is, you get more Gossip Girl. What’s the reason for us doing it again, if there’s not going to be more, right? I have three seasons [planned so far], I could tell you right now. We didn’t know it was going to happen for six seasons the first time. But right now, I definitely have three in my head.”

Well, there you have it. Xoxo, Gossip Girl.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.