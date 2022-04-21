Hailee Steinfeld is getting back to music! The Hawkeye actress is set to release new music following her song “Coast,” which she teased in a new commercial for Core Hydration’s Find Your Balance campaign.

“Coast,” will be her first song since her EP Half Written Story in 2020, and fans could not be more excited to hear the actress sing once again! Hailee has been very busy in the acting world, starring in Apple TV’s Dickinson as Emily Dickinson and Disney+’s Hawkeye, where she plays Hawkeye’s protege Kate Bishop.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Dating History: A Guide to the ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star’s Love Life “I’m very excited about the fact that this is just a very small taste of what’s to come. I cannot wait to put music out. It’s been a long time coming,” Hailee told People Magazine when speaking on her new music. “It is absolutely going to represent a new era. I’ve been living with what I’ve been working on for years now, a couple years, which I really do feel I needed in order to get to where I’m at with the music. And though it is rather frustrating. I have the most patient fans; I don’t know how but I got so lucky.” She also spoke about her sometimes-hectic schedule balancing her acting and singing career with the outlet. “I really do feel though my work life can be very hectic at times, when I’m in a studio, I feel [at] peace. I feel a sense of balance and calmness through it all. I get to walk into a space and feel free and creative and that’s a huge place that I feel I find my balance.”

In November 2021, the star told Cosmopolitan that her upcoming music reflected her current mindset. “I’m in a place right now where I’m pretty sure I know what I want for me, in relation­ships, work, and life in general. So that’s what I’m after. I’m painting the picture of what all that looks like,” she said. “A lot of this music is also about taking control and taking ownership of one’s self. But I also think there’s power in claiming what you want, and maybe what you want is not to be alone.”

