We couldn’t be more happy for Haley Lu Richardson! The actress that broke into the acting scene with her role in the 2019 film Five Feet Apart, alongside Cole Sprouse, has started to book some incredible roles. Keep reading for a guide to her acting roles, movies and more.

Prior to Five Feet Apart, Haley starred in smaller TV show roles such as Ravenswood, Awkward and Jane the Virgin. She also starred in films Edge of Seventeen, Split, The Chaperone, Unpregnant, The Montana Story and The Last Survivors.

However, her role as Portia in season 2 of The White Lotus, which premiered in 2022, was what solidified Haley’s acting career and sparked her rise to stardom. She played one of the most hated characters of the season, who was often picked apart by viewers whether it was her outfits, hair and personality quirks.

“[Portia] is so open with being messy and chaotic, and that’s something that actually is a good thing,” Haley told Harper’s Bazaar in December 2022 on her White Lotus character. “I think people try to suppress that and keep themselves in this perfectly put-together box, which can lead to other kinds of struggles. And Portia is just unapologetically a chaotic mess.”

On top of that, the actress explained that the character helped realize things about herself — good and bad.

“Portia brought out things in me that I didn’t realize were so intense,” she explained. “ [She’s constantly] wanting more and [looks] outward for fulfillment, [and] since playing her, I’ve never been more hungry to feel fulfilled with inspiration and creativity and projects. I feel that so deeply, in a way that almost makes me miserable.”

Since her role in The White Lotus, Haley has been everywhere: interviews, red carpets, and of course, Jonas Brothers music videos. A self-described “super fan,” she starred in the JoBro video for “Wings” in February 2023.

“It was the most insane experience of my life,” she told People of filming the music video. “It was literally a dream. We were filming in Kevin Jonas‘s suite, and when me and my friends were getting our hair and makeup done, Kevin just jogged up to the room and said hi. And I was like, ‘This is Kevin Jonas.’ It was so insane.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of Haley’s acting and movie roles since Five Feet Apart.

