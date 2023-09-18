Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy might have incredible chemistry in Netflix’s September 2023 rom-com, Love At First Sight, but are the two dating IRL? Keep reading for details on their relationship, who they’ve dated in the past and more.

Are Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy Dating?

It appears that the two are just friends, as they have not publicly announced the status of their relationship. That being said, we get why fans started shipping the two actors together after watching Love At First Sight.

ICYMI, Ben and Haley play Oliver and Hadley, respectively, in the rom-com which premiered in September 2023. In the Netflix film, the two characters meet at an airport, where they start to fall in love after they fatefully sit next to one another on the same plane to London. Fans were immediately captured by Haley and Ben’s acting and chemistry, gushing over the two on social media.

One fan wrote, “We’re going to need more movies with Haley Lu Richardson & Ben Hardy together because like – THE CHEMISTRY!”

We could not agree more.

Who Has Haley Lu Richardson Dated?

Haley was in a 9-year relationship with Brett Dier up until 2020, which the two announced nearly two years later via Instagram Stories in November 2022.

“Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago,” Haley wrote on Instagram in November, accompanied by a photo of her and her ex-fiancé giving a thumbs up. “But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out.”

She added, “I’m so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babies!”

Brett, for his part, also posted an announcement of their split on his respective Instagram account. “Hey guys. This is Haley and I. We separated 2 years ago but we saw each other today for the first time,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “We are happy and thankful for the time we had together. (For those people who have been dying to know what happened to us). Haley’s post is better worded so go read that one! Have a great day!”

ICYMI, the pair got engaged in 2019 after the Five Feet Apart actress proposed to the Jane the Virgin actor after seven years together.

